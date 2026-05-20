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Home / Sports / India U18 Men end series with a 3-3 draw against Australia

India U18 Men end series with a 3-3 draw against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): The India U18 Men's Hockey Team ended their four-match series against Australia with a 3-3 draw at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

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The U18 men finished the series with one win, two draws, and one loss, as per a Hockey India press release.

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India started the match strongly and scored two early goals, courtesy of Karan Gautam (10'), who converted a penalty corner in the 10th minute, followed by a field goal from Ben Siddharth (14').

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However, Australia fought back and equalised in the second quarter. Jet Johnstone (18', 25') scored a crucial brace to bring Australia level by halftime.

After a closely fought third quarter, India regained the lead thanks to a field goal by captain Ketan Kushwaha (40'). India did their best to defend the advantage, but Australia found another equaliser late in the game as Andrew Faulds (57') scored a field goal with just three minutes remaining.

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Earlier in the day, the India U18 Women's Hockey Team produced a dominant display to defeat the Australia U18 Women's Team 4-1 in the fourth and final match of the series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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