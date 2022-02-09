India U19 heroes feted on sidelines of second ODI

Ahmedabad, February 9
India's U-19 World Cup wining squad was on Wednesday felicitated by the BCCI on the sidelines of the second ODI here on Wednesday.
The U-19 heroes, wearing blazers, first watched the second ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium from the stands, as they had a joyous time seeing their stars in presence of head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and other members of the support staff.
Former India batter and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman, who was with the team in the Caribbean, was also present on occasion. And so was BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and few other senior officials of the state cricket bodies.
The colts, as announced by the Board, were given Rs 40 lakh each for their stellar achievement while the support staff were handed Rs 25 lakh each.
The India U-19 squad had returned home on Tuesday. The squad took the long flight back from the Caribbean with connections in Amsterdam and Dubai before reaching Bengaluru on Tuesday morning and the team then reached Ahmedabad.
An utterly dominant India on February 5 won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title in North Sound in Antigua, beating heavyweights England by four wickets in the summit clash of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.
