India U19 team interacts with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of crucial WC clash against Pakistan

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], January 30 (ANI): The Indian Under 19 team, currently playing in the 2026 ICC Under 19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia, interacted with cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar virtually, ahead of their side's must-win clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Bulawayo on Sunday.

With India unbeaten in the Super Six Group two with three wins in three games, they have a tough Pakistan challenge to take on, who are sitting on third spot with two wins and a loss.

A loss could jeopardise India's qualification for the semifinals, as the net run rate would come down to it with both sides at six points. England, who have won all four of their Super Six matches, topped the group two table and have already made it to the semifinals.

Taking to X, the official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted, "The India Under 19 team playing in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup had a virtual interaction with the legend of World Cricket, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar. In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success and longevity in an ever evolving sport, not just limited to technical skills and remaining fit, but also the importance of staying focused, disciplined, humble and rooted in success. #U19WorldCup | @sachin_rt"

https://x.com/BCCI/status/2017262183948956067

India had an easy group stage, starting with a seven-wicket win over the USA while chasing 108 runs, followed by an 18-run win over Bangladesh (via the Duckworth-Lewis Method) and another seven-wicket win over New Zealand.

In their first Super Six clash against Zimbabwe, India won by 204 runs, with Vihaan Malhotra's 109* powering India to 352/8 and India skittled out the hosts for 148 runs, with three-fers from skipper Ayush Mhatre and Uday Mohan as highlights. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

