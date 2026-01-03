India U19 wins series opener against South Africa U19 via DLS method

Benoni [South Africa], January 3 (ANI): Harvansh Pangalia shone bright with a stellar 93-run knock, leading India U19 to a 25-run victory over South Africa U19 via the DLS method in a rain-affected series opener in Benoni on Saturday.

Pangalia's impressive innings, alongside R.S. Ambrish's 65, helped India post a challenging 300 in 50 overs.

Despite a strong start by South Africa, India's bowlers, led by Deepesh Devendran's crucial wickets, kept the hosts under pressure and secured the win.

Chasing 301, the hosts were 148/4 after 27.4 overs when rain and lightning interrupted play. The match could not resume thereafter, and India was awarded the victory via the DLS method.

Proteas opener Jorich Van Schalkwyk (60*) also played a decent innings, remaining unbeaten at the crease, as rain interrupted the game.

In the first innings, Ambrish and Pangalia stitched a solid partnership of 140 runs for the fifth wicket to help India U19 post a total of 300.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George failed to perform in the series opener, but the duo of Ambrish and Pangalia put India U19 back on track from 67 for 4. India's middle order showed resilience to post a competitive total.

Suryavanshi is leading India U19 in the series against South Africa U19, replacing the injured captain Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, who are recovering. (ANI)

