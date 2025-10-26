DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India U20 women edge Kazakhstan 3-2 in first of two friendlies

India U20 women edge Kazakhstan 3-2 in first of two friendlies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251026071322
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The India U20 women's football team began their preparatory tour of Kazakhstan on a winning note, defeating the Kazakhstan U19 side 3-2 in the first of two friendly matches at the BIIK Sports Complex in Shymkent on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam opened the scoring in the second minute, turning in Neha's cross from the right, before Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam doubled the lead in the 15th minute, again assisted by Neha, as per the AIFF website.

Advertisement

Kazakhstan pulled one back through a Zhanel Talasbayeva penalty in the 23rd minute, but Pooja restored India's two-goal advantage before half-time, finishing off a fine delivery from right-back Remi Thokchom.

Advertisement

Nazym Aldanazar converted another penalty late in the game for the hosts, but India held firm to secure the victory.

The Young Tigresses will face Kazakhstan again on October 28 as part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Advertisement

India U20 Women: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK) (Ribansi Jamu 46'), Remi Thokchom, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam (Nishima Kumari 46'), Arina Devi Nameirakpam (Lhingdeikim 46'), Neha (Khushbu Saroj 71'), Pooja, Sibani Devi Nongmaikapam (Babita Kumari 71'), Shubhangi Singh (C) (Viksit Bara 71'), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam (Deepika Pal 46'), Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Kajol Dsouza. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts