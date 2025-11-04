DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India U23 men to play friendly against Thailand

India U23 men to play friendly against Thailand

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Nov 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251104151716
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Indian U23 men's team will travel to Bangkok to play a friendly match against Thailand U23 on November 15 during the FIFA International Match Window, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Advertisement

The Blue Colts will begin training in Kolkata on November 7 before departing for Thailand. The match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Saturday.

Advertisement

India U23s have played six friendly matches earlier this season, travelling to Tajikistan in June to face the hosts and Kyrgyz Republic, followed by two games against Iraq in Malaysia in August before the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. In the October window, the Blue Colts played two matches against Indonesia, winning 2-1 and drawing 1-1.

Advertisement

India U23 men's list of 25 probables for Thailand friendly:

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Kamaludheen AK, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Advertisement

Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Muhammed Saheef, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manglenthang Kipgen, Mohammed Aimen, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Singamayum Shami, Vibin Mohanan, Vinith Venkatesh.

Forwards: Alan Saji, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan, Parthib Gogoi, Pasang Dorjee Tamang, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts