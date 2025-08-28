DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India U23s ready for second friendly against Iraq

India U23s ready for second friendly against Iraq

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Following a narrow 1-2 defeat in their first friendly, the India U23 men's national team will take on Iraq in their second closed-doors friendly match on Thursday at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at 13:30 IST.

Advertisement

This match marks the final preparatory fixture before the squad heads to Doha for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers next week, as per a press release from AIFF.

Reflecting on the first friendly, head coach Naushad Moosa said that it was an important learning curve. "It was a very competitive game and a valuable experience for us," he said. "Games like these help the boys understand the demands of international football and give us confidence that we can compete."

Advertisement

Building on the positives, Moosa highlighted the spirit and morale within the squad. "The players are adapting quickly and are eager to learn. This mentality is very important for us going forward," he said, expressing satisfaction with the players' effort, attitude, and fighting spirit as quoted by AIFF press release.

The coach emphasised that lessons from the first game will directly influence tactical adjustments in the future fixtures.

Advertisement

"We'll look to make changes, try new combinations, and give more players opportunities. Our focus is on sharpening decision-making in key moments and strengthening our tactical cohesion," the coach explained.

With the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers fast approaching, the head coach underlined the significance of these friendlies.

"These matches are a crucial step in our preparation. The focus remains on building our overall team understanding, improving our ability under pressure, and ensuring we carry this momentum into Doha," he concluded.

The clash on Thursday will, therefore, serve not just as a test against Iraq but also as a final rehearsal before India U23 begin their continental campaign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts