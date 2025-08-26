India U23s suffer narrow defeat against Iraq in preparatory friendly

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Indian U23 men's team lost 1-2 against Iraq U23 in a closed-door friendly match at the UM Arena Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Mohammed Sanan scored the only goal for the Blue Colts in the 39th minute after Dhulfiqar Younus had handed Iraq the lead in the 36th. The majority of the match was evenly contested before Mustafa Nawaf Zai scored the winner for Iraq in the 72nd minute.

India will play another closed-door friendly against Iraq on August 28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Coached by Naushad Moosa, India are preparing for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held from September 3-9 in Doha, where the Blue Colts will face Bahrain (September 3), hosts Qatar (September 6), and Brunei Darussalam (September 9).

The Blue Colts have been training at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru for the better part of a month, and after the two friendlies, will proceed to Doha, Qatar, for the Qualifiers.

India U23's starting XI versus Iraq: Mohd Arbaz (GK), Bikash Yumnam (C), Pramveer, Muhammed Saheef, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Sanan, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Fanai Lalremtluanga, Sahil Harijan, Ricky Meetei Haobam.

India U23 men's squad for Iraq friendlies in Kuala Lumpur:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Muhammed Arbaaz.

Defenders: Haobam Ricky Meetei, Bikash Yumnam, Muhammed Saheef, Pramveer, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh, Subham Bhattacharya.

Midfielders: Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Vibin Mohanan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Soham Naveen Varshneya.

Forwards: Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Muhammad Suhail F, Mohammed Sanan K, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Sahil Harijan, Harsh Arun Palande, M.S. Sreekuttan.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa. (ANI)

