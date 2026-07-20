India unveil star-studded squad for ISSF World Cup in China

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India have announced their squad for the upcoming ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from July 20 to 29, 2026, with a strong contingent set to compete across individual and mixed team events.

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The squad features several of India's leading shooters, including Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, alongside Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Esha Singh, Suruchi, Elavenil Valarivan, Sift Kaur Samra, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Anish Bhanwala, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon and Olympian Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, according to a press release.

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In the rifle events, Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Shahu Tushar Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil will compete in the men's 10m Air Rifle, while Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Sakshi Sunil Padekar feature in the women's event.

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The 50m Rifle 3 Positions line-up includes Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh in the men's competition, with Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K Vinod and Sift Kaur Samra in the women's event.

India's pistol challenge will be led by Suruchi, Sainyam and Esha Singh in the women's 10m Air Pistol, while Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Kamaljeet and Aakash Bhardwaj will compete in the men's event.

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Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat have been selected for the women's 25m Pistol, while Anish, Omkar Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat will compete in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol.

In shotgun, Udavir Singh Jajee, Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Vivaan Kapoor will compete in men's Trap, with Pragati Dubey, Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari in the women's competition.

Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Parampal Singh Guron and Abhay Singh Sekhon make up the men's Skeet line-up, while Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore and Yashasvi Rathore will represent India in women's Skeet.

India will also field teams in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and Trap Mixed Team events.

The competition programme begins on July 22, with the first medals decided in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and men's 10m Air Rifle. The World Cup will continue through July 28, when the final medals will be awarded in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team and Trap Mixed Team events.

India's medal-event schedule (local time):

July 22: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final - 1:00 PM; Men's 10m Air Rifle Final - 5:30 PM

July 23: Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final - 1:00 PM; Women's Skeet Final - 4:15 PM; Men's Skeet Final - 5:45 PM

July 24: Women's 10m Air Pistol Final - 2:00 PM; Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final - 4:30 PM

July 25: Women's 10m Air Rifle Final - 2:30 PM

July 26: Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final - 1:00 PM; Men's 10m Air Pistol Final - 3:30 PM

July 27: Women's 25m Pistol Final - 12:45 PM; Women's Trap Final - 4:15 PM; Men's Trap Final - 5:45 PM

July 28: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final - 12:00 PM; Trap Mixed Team Final - 4:15 PM. (ANI)

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