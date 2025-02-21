India v Pakistan match is mother of all battles: Navjot Sidhu

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is unmatched in intensity and history. On a special episode of JioHotstar’s Greatest Rivalry Returns, Yuvraj Singh, Navjot Sidhu, Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq relived iconic moments and shared their thoughts on the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

"It is the mother of all battles. There’s nothing bigger than this. I think it's the tension that holds everybody together. When 150 crore people expect a win from you, they will never swallow a defeat. There is a culture of retribution. This game is played more between the ears than between the hands—it's a psychological battle. There’s plenty of nervous energy floating around, but the side that converts it into positive energy is the side that will win," said Sidhu.

Yuvraj recalled his first India vs Pakistan match in 2003. "It’s one of the greatest ODI games I’ve played. My friend Shahid Afridi welcomed me with a lot of “kind words” in that game. That was when I truly understood what the India-Pakistan rivalry meant. Watching it on TV was one thing, but playing in it was completely different. I remember the immense pressure, but performing well in that game gave me the confidence to become a better player in the future."

As Yuvi mentioned about Afridi, the latter recalled Yuvraj’s rivalry moment.

"Yuvraj was young at the time, just finding his place in the team. We had the opportunity to play alongside legends like Inzamam-ul-Haq bhai and Wasim Akram bhai, who taught us how to fight on the ground, how to win matches, and how to unsettle the opposition. Our seniors used to tell us, ‘Show the opposition your eyes. Put pressure on them.’ But Yuvraj is the son of a Sardar—he doesn’t take pressure. He came in with confidence, and despite everything we said, he focused on his batting and handled it very well."

While talking about significance of the India-Pakistan rivalry, Afridi added, "For a cricketer, an India-Pakistan match is a golden opportunity, especially for youngsters. It was always my dream. Before a match, I couldn’t sleep at night—I would think about my performance and how I couldn’t afford to miss this chance. Even if I hadn’t performed in the last five or six matches, if I did well in an India-Pakistan game, everything would be forgiven. That’s how big this rivalry is."

Yuvraj shared his views on the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy.

"No matter the format, an India-Pakistan game always feels like a final—whether it’s a group match, a semifinal, or the championship itself. The pressure is immense. You don’t want to lose because it sets the tone for the tournament. Winning builds momentum and confidence. I remember the last time I played in the Champions Trophy, we beat Pakistan in the first game, but they beat us in the final. So, nothing is guaranteed. But starting with a win on such a big stage, with the whole world watching, is crucial."

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam shared how pressure develops during India vs Pakistan mostly clashing in ICC tournaments.

"There is always pressure. When you play just one match a year, that pressure is amplified. Nowadays, with so much cricket being broadcast, players watch each other closely. Earlier, we approached it as a team game—whichever team had better balance had the upper hand. But with T20 cricket evolving, the game has shifted towards individual brilliance. A single player can turn a match around. India has had a strong team in recent years, especially with all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya providing balance in the lower order. In subcontinent conditions, having such players makes a huge difference. Even now, the team with better balance will have the edge."