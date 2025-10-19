India vs Australia 1st ODI reduced to 35 overs

Perth [Australia], October 19 (ANI): The first ODI between India and Australia is set to resume after almost two hours' hold due to rain delays in Perth on Sunday at the Optus Stadium. The match has been reduced to 35 overs per side. Each bowler can bowl a maximum of 7 overs.

Advertisement

India is struggling at 37/3 after 11.5 overs, with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel at the crease. Australia will be chasing a revised score according to the DLS method. India had experienced a disastrous start, losing the wickets of captain Shubman Gill and veteran stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli within the first 10 overs.

Advertisement

Rohit and Kohli made a much-anticipated return to Indian cricket as they lined up to take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

Advertisement

Disappointing returns for Indian legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, dismissed for 8 and 0 respectively, while captain Shubman Gill soon followed with 10 runs, leaving India reeling at 25/3 in the first ODI against Australia.

After retiring from the Test and T20 international formats, it's likely the last time Rohit and Kohli are touring Australia with India. India doesn't have any more ODI tours scheduled in Australia prior to the 2027 World Cup, where the duo aims to play.

Advertisement

Earlier in the match, Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI in Perth on Sunday at the Optus Stadium.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)