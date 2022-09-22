 India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue aim for equaliser; look to end top order, death bowling woes : The Tribune India

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue aim for equaliser; look to end top order, death bowling woes

Australia currently leading three-match series 1-0

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Men in Blue aim for equaliser; look to end top order, death bowling woes

Indian bowling has let them down since the last few of their outings, especially in death overs.

ANI

Nagpur (Maharashtra), September 22

When India take to the field in Nagpur for the second T20I against Australia, they will be seeking a chance at a series-levelling win after their bowling let them down in the first ODI at Mohali.

The second T20I between India and Australia will be held in Nagpur on Friday. Australia are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in first game in Mohali.

India have a lot to look into while starting their practice sessions. Lack of consistency as an all-round unit has let it down in the last few matches.

It has been a while since the top order consisting of KL Rahul, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have fired in unison. The pattern of one or two of them failing and the other one clicking has been going on a regular basis. It is time they fix this unfortunate pattern as they have to play against two world-class sides, Australia and South Africa before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The form of middle-order players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav has been a boon for India this year and they would like to keep this going.

Indian bowling has let them down since the last few of their outings, especially in death overs. It will be in India's interest that Jasprit Bumrah makes it to playing eleven this time to lessen the pressure on pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose failures in death overs since Asia Cup 2022 have received a lot of criticism. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's economy and lack of wickets is another concern. It will be interesting how much of a long rope he receives despite his lacklustre run recently.  Harshal Patel's return was disappointing and he will be looking forward to make up for it in the second T20I.

On the other hand, Australia has little to worry about as compared to India. Their batting clicked in the 209-run chase during the first T20I in Mohali, helping them pull of their second-highest T20I chase. India will have to be cautious of all-rounder Cameron Green, who made an immediate impact by smashing veteran Umesh Yadav for fours in his first four deliveries as an opener and ended up with a well-made 61. Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade and newcomer Tim David are just as hard-hitting with their attacking batting. Combined with experience of Steve Smith, skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell, the Aussie batting unit looks unbeatable.

It is their bowling that Aussies need to be worried about a little bit as besides Nathan Ellis, everyone went for runs and an economy rate of more than 7. Green and Pat Cummins were the biggest culprits last time for Aussies, letting Men in Blue score 67 runs in the final five overs in the last match. In all, death overs bowling is the only concern that Australia has at the moment.

With two top-tier sides, fans will no doubt get to enjoy another amazing game of cricket.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

