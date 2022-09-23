Nagpur, September 23
Skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 46 as India registered a series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I here on Friday.
Chasing 91, Rohit scored 46 off 20 balls which included four boundaries and as many sixes to take India over the line with four balls to spare in the rain-affected game.
Earlier, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 to power Australia to a challenging 90 for 5.
The match began two-and-a-half hours after its designated time due to a wet outfield and was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest.
Axar Patel (2/13) bowled a fiery spell, snaring two wickets.
Skipper Aaron Finch, who scored a 15-ball 31, and Wade (43 off 20) were the top contributors for Australia.
Brief Score:
Australia: 90 for 5 in 8 overs (Matthew Wade 43 not out, Aaron Finch 31; Axar Patel 2/13) India: 92 for 4 in 7.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 46 not out; Adam Zampa 3/16).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...