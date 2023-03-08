 India vs Australia, 4th Test: Pitch intrigue adds to drama ahead of Ahmedabad finale : The Tribune India

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Pitch intrigue adds to drama ahead of Ahmedabad finale

Curiosity abounds about the possible nature of surface on the eve of the final Test match

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Pitch intrigue adds to drama ahead of Ahmedabad finale

Indian cricketer KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the 4th Test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2023. PTI



Reuters

Ahmedabad, March 8

Pitch talk has been a constant feature of India's four-test series against Australia and the trend continued on the eve of the final match in Ahmedabad which is likely to draw a record crowd on Thursday.

After rank turners were rolled out for the first three matches of the series, curiosity abounded about the possible nature of the surface in Ahmedabad.

With the groundstaff yet to confirm which of the two prepared pitches would be used, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith decided to delay naming their playing XI.

"We'll have a look (at the pitch on Wednesday) and we'll reassess, but it could be we name the team at the toss," Smith told reporters on Wednesday.

Smith will lead Australia again in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins who flew home after the second match in Delhi to be with his ailing mother in Sydney.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with back-to-back wins in Nagpur and Delhi but Smith says drawing the series would be no mean feat for his side.

"It'd be a huge achievement for the group, or any touring team that comes here to India and wins two test matches," Smith said.

The largest attendance for a single day of test cricket is 91,112 - a record set during the fourth game between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2013-14 Ashes series.

That could be shattered on Thursday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after whom the 132,000 capacity stadium in Ahmedabad is named, welcomes his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series, would need to win the match to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June against Australia.

Skipper Rohit Sharma played down pitch talks and said the team with better skills would prevail.

"How challenging the pitches are, how much is it turning, how much is it seaming...we are trying to keep all of that away," Rohit told reporters.

"Conditions are there for us to play and you got to find your ways to score your runs on whatever pitches you play on." Spinners have ruled the roost in the series, especially in the third test in Indore where India suffered two collapses en route to a nine-wicket loss.

"Not putting enough runs on the board in the first innings is probably what cost us the game," Rohit said.

"It tells you that toss is not a factor at all in this series.

"You got bring out your best skills and play your best cricket to win the game." 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

2
Punjab

No govt officer shall leave headquarters without permission: Punjab govt to officials

3
Punjab

Govt asks DMs to review arms licences of 'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh, associates

4
Punjab

Pearls Group director Harchand Singh Gill arrested in Rs 60,000-crore ponzi scam

5
Punjab

Canadian NRI stabbed to death in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival

6
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

7
Punjab

7 injured in clash in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; police say shap-edged weapons used by some people

8
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

9
Sports

Watch: Team India celebrates Holi ahead of 4th Test against Australia; Virat Kohli dances inside team bus

10
Punjab

Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Top News

India slams Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate

India slams Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate

India's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Kamboj ter...

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term

Eight ministers from BJP and one from its ally IPFT inducted...

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Will seek legal opinion on date of deposing before ED, says ...

Manish Sisodia refused ‘Vipassana’ cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

Saurabh Bharadwaj says there was a request for Sisodia to be...

Navy chopper meets with accident off Mumbai coast

Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 personnel rescued

The crew is rescued by a naval patrol aircraft


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja puja for ‘betterment of the country’

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja for 'betterment of the country'

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

ED grills Manish Sisodia for 6 hours in Tihar jail

Special teams to ensure smooth traffic flow on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

'Did not meet expectations': Hindi publishers on sales at Delhi book fair

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from Jalandhar ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University