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Home / Sports / India vs Brazil friendly: Vinicius, Marquinhos to start for 5-time world champions, Gurpreet to captain Blue Tigers

India vs Brazil friendly: Vinicius, Marquinhos to start for 5-time world champions, Gurpreet to captain Blue Tigers

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ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 3 (ANI): Brazil stars Vinicius Jr, Marquinhos, Estevao and Pedro are a part of the starting line-up for the friendly clash against India at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Team India will be captained by veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

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In their recent friendlies against Australia during the FIFA International Break, Brazil has had mixed outings, securing a 4-2 win in one and drawing the other 1-1. India also drew their first friendly against Panama 1-1 to start the break.

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For Brazil, the international break has presented an opportunity to rebuild things again after a round of 16 finish in the FIFA World Cup this year at the hands of Norway. Despite being football giants, Brazil have not won a FIFA World Cup title since 2002.

India's 1-1 draw with 44th-ranked Panama last Friday was the first time they had avoided defeat against a top-50 side. Ryan Williams gave India the lead, while Khalid Jamil’s team defended compactly, pressed with courage and carried a genuine threat on transition.

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Brazil will become only the third CONMEBOL nation India have faced, after Peru and Uruguay, and Saturday's match will be their fourth encounter against South American opposition. India have lost their previous three matches against CONMEBOL sides, scoring twice and conceding nine goals. Their last such encounter came against Uruguay in 2001, when India suffered a 0-3 defeat.

Team line-ups (as per ESPN):

-India (4-2-3-1)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK)

Abhishek Singh | Anwar Ali | Bijoy Varghese | Akash Mishra

Anirudh Thapa | Apuia

Manvir Singh | Sahal Abdul Samad | Ashique Kuruniyan

Ryan Williams

-Brazil (4-2-3-1)

Pedro Morisco (GK)

Matheuzinho | Arthur Dias | Marquinhos | Douglas Santos

Danilo | Andrey Santos

Estevão | Gabriel Bontempo | Vinicius Jr.

Pedro. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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