India vs ireland: Bumrah firing on all cylinders

Dublin, August 16
After a break of 11 months, top pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India nets today and bowled with intensity and skill that made him a fearsome opponent for batsmen. The 29-year-old last played for India in a T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25. Since then he was sidelined with a back injury that required him to undergo surgery.
However, Bumrah made his much-awaited return to India colours when he was named captain of the national side on July 31 for the away T20I series against Ireland starting on Friday in Dublin.
The Indian team made its touchdown in Ireland yesterday and wasted little time in hitting the ground a day later.
In a video shared by BCCI, Bumrah was seen bowling at full tilt, a comforting sight ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.
Bumrah was seen bowling a whizzing bouncer and a spot-on Yorker in the video.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost
A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...
Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers
28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...