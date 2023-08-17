India vs ireland: Bumrah firing on all cylinders

PTI

Dublin, August 16

After a break of 11 months, top pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India nets today and bowled with intensity and skill that made him a fearsome opponent for batsmen. The 29-year-old last played for India in a T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25. Since then he was sidelined with a back injury that required him to undergo surgery.

However, Bumrah made his much-awaited return to India colours when he was named captain of the national side on July 31 for the away T20I series against Ireland starting on Friday in Dublin.

The Indian team made its touchdown in Ireland yesterday and wasted little time in hitting the ground a day later.

In a video shared by BCCI, Bumrah was seen bowling at full tilt, a comforting sight ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

Bumrah was seen bowling a whizzing bouncer and a spot-on Yorker in the video.

