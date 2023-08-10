India vs Pak on Oct 14 as 9 matches rescheduled

New Delhi, August 9

The marquee World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will now be played on October 14, one day before the original slot, the ICC confirmed today as it announced the rescheduling of nine games.

As per the latest update, Pakistan and England will have three of their games rescheduled (either date or time), while dates of India’s two games have been altered.

The other India game that has been rescheduled is their last league match against Netherlands, which was originally scheduled for November 11 but now it will be held on November 12 in Bengaluru.

That the India versus Pakistan match will be advanced by a day was reported by PTI recently after security agencies expressed inability to provide adequate security on October 15, which is the first day of Navratri.

As a result, England’s fixture against Afghanistan in New Delhi will be moved from October 14 and played on October 15.

With Pakistan needing adequate time before the India game, their match against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on October 11, will now be played on October 10.

On the same day, England were scheduled to play Bangladesh at Dharamsala in a Day/Night game but will now play a day match starting 10.30 am.

Similarly, the match between England and Pakistan, earlier scheduled on November 12, will now be held on November 11.

For India’s matches, tickets will be available from August 30 to September 3 and for the semifinals and the final, the fans can book tickets on September 15. — PTI

ODI WC: Changes

Oct 10: England vs Bangladesh — Dharamsala

Oct 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Hyderabad

Oct 12: Australia vs South Africa — Lucknow

Oct 13: New Zealand vs Bangladesh — Chennai

Oct 14: India vs Pakistan — Ahmedabad

Oct 15: England vs Afghanistan — Delhi

Nov 11: Australia vs Bangladesh — Pune

Nov 11: England vs Pakistan — Kolkata

