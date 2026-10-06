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Home / Sports / India vs Pakistan match in high demand as Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket applications surpass one million

India vs Pakistan match in high demand as Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket applications surpass one million

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ANI
Updated At : 07:01 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], October 6 (ANI): The ticket demand for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 has surged past the one-million mark, with more than one million applications submitted in less than three days since the ticket ballot opened on  October 1.

Over 320,000 fans have already registered for the ballot, submitting applications for matches across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as anticipation continues to build for the 14th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as per the ICC.

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The India vs Pakistan fixture on October 10 is currently attracting the highest demand, with more than 100,000 ticket applications received. South Africa vs India follows with more than 86,000 applications, while India vs Australia has attracted more than 80,000.

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The pre-seeded Super 7 fixture between India (A1) and Pakistan (A3) on November 7 has received almost 75,000 applications, making it the fourth most in-demand match. The November 21 final has also proved popular, with almost 65,000 applications already submitted.

The tournament will feature 14 of the world’s best teams, with the first ball set to be bowled on 2 October and the Final scheduled for 21 November.

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With excitement building across the three host nations, the ICC has opened the ticket ballot to give fans around the world the opportunity to register for a chance to attend the tournament.

Ticket prices range from USD 9.62 USD (R158) for entry-level tickets to USD 31.31 (R514) for the highest-tier matches. Special consideration has also been given to family bundles, student and pensioner pricing, early-bird local allocations, and community club and school group pricing.

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said: “One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. ICC events are now spectacles which transcend cultural and geographic boundaries and serve as platforms to widen and deepen fandom for the sport.

“This is also Africa's moment to shine as an ICC marquee men's event is returning to the continent after two decades and brings with it the attention of 2.5 billion cricket fans across 120+ countries. We aim to ‘make the circle bigger’, for fans, for the athletes, for the game, and for communities who will gather to celebrate the competition and the culture. The ballot is open, and we can't wait to host the world so get in if you haven't already.”

Fans have until 23h59 (CAT) on November 21 to register for the ballot and select their desired matches at tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The 12 teams already confirmed for the Group Stage have been divided into two groups of six.  India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B. The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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