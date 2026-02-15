India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash faces possibility of rain in Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 15 (ANI): India is set to take on Pakistan in both teams' third group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. However, the highly anticipated clash at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium may be affected by rain.

According to Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology, Colombo, where the India-Pakistan World Cup match is scheduled to take place, is likely to experience showers or thundershowers after 2:00 PM local time.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is set to start at 7:00 PM local time, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM.

Colombo is expected to reach a high of 34°C and a low of 24°C, with relative humidity ranging from 85% to 50%.

A weather advisory from the Department of Meteorology, Sri Lanka, for February 15 also reads "Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning."

Colombo is the capital of Sri Lanka's Western Province.

If the game is washed out, both teams will be awarded one point each as the India vs Pakistan group-stage match does not have a reserve day.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)

