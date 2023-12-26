India vs South Africa 1st Test: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Centurion, December 26
The toss for the opening Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield here on Tuesday.
An inspection of the field will take place half an hour after the slated time for the toss as the first two days of the opening Test are under rain threat, with a 90 per cent probability of showers on the first day.
India are eyeing their maiden Test series win in South Africa since they began touring the country in 1992.
The Rohit Sharma-led India are currently placed at the top spot in the points table for the World Test Championship 2023-25 following a win and a draw against the West Indies earlier this year in June.
On the other hand, hosts South Africa will be kicking off their campaign in this WTC cycle with the first Test against India.
South Africa's opening batter and former captain Dean Elgar has announced he will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of this Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy.
