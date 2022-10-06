India vs South Africa: Start of first ODI delayed due to rain

Lucknow, October 6
The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain here on Thursday.
The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.
“Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour,” the BCCI tweeted.
The match will now begin at 2 pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30 pm instead of 1 pm.
The Indian team’s optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rain on Wednesday.
