India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4: Sooriyabandara, Mendis resist as hosts reach 83/2 at lunch after follow-on

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka reached 83/2 at lunch in their second innings on Day 4 of the second Test against India after being forced to follow on, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis holding firm to keep the hosts' hopes of extending the contest alive at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.

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Sri Lanka still trail India by 130 runs at the break, with Sooriyabandara unbeaten on 35 and Mendis not out on 10. The hosts began their second innings 213 runs behind after India bowled them out for 290 in the morning session.

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India had enforced the follow-on after Sri Lanka failed to erase the deficit in their first innings. The hosts resumed the day at 265/8 and added only 25 runs before being dismissed for 290.

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Sonal Dinusha provided the main resistance, completing his second successive Test century before being dismissed for 103 off 162 balls. He reached the landmark with a boundary off Prasidh Krishna after earlier moving into the 90s by attacking debutant spinner Saransh Jain.

Jain then struck twice to finish Sri Lanka's innings. Lahiru Kumara became his maiden Test wicket after adding a boundary to his overnight score, while Dinusha was caught by KL Rahul in the slips to bring the innings to an end.

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With Sri Lanka asked to bat again, Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara opened the second innings. Mohammed Siraj provided India with an early breakthrough, dismissing Udara in the fourth over.

Mishara was then joined by Sooriyabandara, and the pair put together a 58-run partnership for the second wicket to briefly steady the Sri Lankan innings.

Ravindra Jadeja eventually broke the stand in the 15th over by dismissing Mishara, bringing Kamindu Mendis to the crease alongside Sooriyabandara.

The unbeaten Sooriyabandara and Mendis negotiated the remainder of the session to take Sri Lanka to 83/2 at lunch.

Earlier, India had posted a commanding 503/9 declared after winning the toss. Devdutt Padikkal led the scoring with 117, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 115. Rishabh Pant contributed a brisk 63, with captain Shubman Gill also scoring a half-century.

Sri Lanka's first innings saw Dinusha lead a lower-order fight after the hosts had been reduced to 265/8 at the close of play on Day 3 following rain interruptions.

India now require eight more wickets to complete an innings victory, while Sri Lanka need another 130 runs simply to make India bat again. (ANI)

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