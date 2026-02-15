India-W win toss, opt to bowl first against Australia-W in Sydney T20I

Sydney [Australia], February 15 (ANI): India women's cricket team opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Australia in the opening T20I match of the three-match T20I series being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

This is the first match of a long Australian tour, which consists of three T20Is, one Test and three ODI matches.

After winning the toss, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "That's the best thing that you always get from Indian supporters, so hopefully today also we'll enjoy. We always enjoy playing against them, so hopefully we'll have a good day," according to Cricbuzz.

Australia's newly appointed skipper Sophie Molineux said, "It's going to be a really good series, I think. They're going to start us off on a better way to start out here at the SCG. It's quite a great ground too, so I think the weather conditions are going to be good there. So let's see what we do. And yeah, hopefully we can get some results. Fingers crossed for choices. No, we're looking great, which is great."

The toss happened after a delay due to drizzle. After this long series, Alyssa Healy is set to retire from international cricket.

Most of the players from both sides are coming after featuring in the Women's Premier League (WPL), which Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru won for the second time after beating Delhi Capitals in a dramatic final in Vadodara, Gujarat.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown. (ANI)

