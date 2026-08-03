India welcomes Commonwealth to Amdavad 2030

Glasgow [Scotland], August 3 (ANI): A spectacular closing ceremony showcased India's culture, music and vision for the Centenary Commonwealth Games.

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India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games, according to an IOA release.

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The symbolic moment marked the return of the Commonwealth Games to India after two decades and to Gujarat for the very first time. More importantly, it signalled the beginning of a new chapter for Indian sport as the nation prepares to welcome athletes from across the Commonwealth for the landmark 2030 edition.

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India Captivates Glasgow: As the Commonwealth Games Flag passed from Glasgow to Amdavad, India responded with a breathtaking cultural presentation that transformed the arena into a vibrant celebration of its heritage, creativity and youthful energy.

The spectacular showcase blended India's timeless traditions with its modern aspirations. The mesmerising sitar performance by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, accompanied by the powerful and evocative vocals of Shankar Mahadevan, created an unforgettable musical journey that resonated throughout the arena, the release said.

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Brilliant colours, energetic choreography and stunning visual effects celebrated the diversity and vibrancy of India, while the performances reflected the warmth and hospitality for which the country is renowned.

The presentation drew sustained applause from athletes, officials and spectators from across the Commonwealth, many of whom rose to capture the memorable moment as India unveiled its first invitation to the world for Amdavad 2030.

For a few unforgettable minutes, Glasgow was transformed by the colours, sounds and spirit of India.

A New Chapter Begins: The Closing Ceremony also marked the culmination of a successful Commonwealth Games campaign for Team India.

Across eleven memorable days, Indian athletes produced performances that reflected the growing depth, professionalism and ambition of Indian sport, winning medals across multiple disciplines and reinforcing the country's emergence as a global sporting force, the release said.

Those achievements now provide the momentum as India turns its attention from competing at the Games to preparing to host them.

Throughout the Games, India also showcased its vision for Amdavad 2030 through the Amdavad Experience Centre, which welcomed athletes, officials and visitors from across the Commonwealth. At the same time, a 14-member Indian observer delegation, led by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, worked closely with organisers to gain operational insights that will help shape the planning and delivery of the centenary Commonwealth Games.

Together, these initiatives reflected India's commitment to delivering an athlete-centred Games that combines world-class sporting infrastructure with the country's rich cultural heritage and renowned hospitality.

PT Usha, President IOA, said accepting the Commonwealth Games Flag was both an honour and a responsibility.

"I am incredibly proud of Team India's performances here in Glasgow. Our athletes have represented our nation with immense dedication, passion and spirit. As we accept the Commonwealth Games Flag today, we carry their achievements and momentum into an exciting new chapter for Indian sport."

The cultural presentation this evening reflected the warmth, diversity and aspirations of a confident India that is ready to welcome the Commonwealth family. Hosting the centenary Commonwealth Games is an extraordinary honour and responsibility. We are committed to delivering athlete-centred Games in Amdavad that celebrate sporting excellence, showcase India's rich heritage and hospitality, inspire future generations, and leave a lasting legacy for both India and the Commonwealth Movement," PT Usha added.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games form an important part of India's long-term sporting vision, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding participation, strengthening high-performance sport and creating opportunities for future generations.

Supported by continued investment in athletes, infrastructure and youth development, Amdavad 2030 aims to become a defining milestone in India's sporting journey. As the lights dimmed on Glasgow 2026, they illuminated a new horizon for Indian sport.

The applause that greeted India's presentation was more than appreciation for a cultural performance. It was a warm welcome to the next host nation and an expression of confidence in India's ability to deliver a memorable centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow has completed its chapter. The journey to Amdavad 2030 has now truly begun. (ANI)

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