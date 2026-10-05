DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate in 3rd ODI

India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate in 3rd ODI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:01 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): India and West Indies have been fined for maintaining slow over-rates during the third and final ODI of their series in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

India were fined 20 per cent of their match fee, while West Indies were fined 10 per cent after being found to be four and two overs short of their required over-rates, respectively, after time allowances were taken into consideration, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions. Both captains pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings.

Advertisement

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.

West Indies entered the final ODI having already conceded the three-match series 2-0, but ended the ODI leg of their India tour on a historic note in New Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Led by an unbeaten 162 from Shai Hope, West Indies chased down 352 to register their highest successful run chase in men's ODIs.

The two teams will now shift their focus to the five-match T20I series, which gets underway on 6 October. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts