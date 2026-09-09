India will face tough competition at Asian Games: Gavaskar

While there has been a lot of discussion regarding the facilities that will be provided to the Indian cricket team at the Asian Games in Japan, India great Sunil Gavaskar batted for conquering the challenge, instead of making it a big issue, to make the event more special. The Indian team is scheduled to play its first match on September 28 at the Korogi Sports Park, which is known for hosting cricket and baseball games.

"It's not a regular cricket playing country. I think perhaps they will not be what you normally get to see in cricket playing countries. So the conditions might be different, the crowd might also be a lot less than what you get when India plays," Gavaskar said during an interaction with the media.

Advertisement

"It's very difficult from here to talk about the pitches or the facilities available for practice, or about accommodation. However, I think the beauty of cricket has been that cricketers generally, when you play in club cricket in your cities, you play on maidans (open grounds), the dressing rooms are just tents, outfields are not necessarily the best. I think that is the challenge, and to conquer that challenge and to win will be even more special," he added.

Advertisement

Gavaskar appreciated the fact that the Indian team has decided to enter the event with full strength. "Indian batting is absolutely fantastic. Down the order, I think we've got players at number six and seven who can score at strike rate of 140, 150. This is something to really look forward to. Also, playing with (Jasprit) Bumrah is actually a good idea. He has to get some bowling under his belt before he plays in the series against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer is also very experienced as a captain. During IPL, he played well and there should not be any further pressure on him for this event. Every captain gets the honour and privilege of leading the country, so I don't think that he's going to have any pressure going into the Asian Games," said Gavaskar.

"It's going to be tough as it's a T20 tournament. Bangladesh are in form, Pakistan are always dangerous and Sri Lanka also as a T20 team are terrific, not to forget Afghanistan, so it's not going to be easy at all," he added.

Advertisement

"Apart from these four countries, Nepal's been playing some very good cricket as well. So, we saw that in the T20 World Cup, where they almost surprised England and a couple of other teams. Bangladesh recently defeated Australia, at their home, so one cannot just take things easy," he said.