New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's impact, Hardik Pandya's role and Abhishek Sharma's form ahead of the five-match T20I leg between India and South Africa starting from December 9.

Advertisement

Following a dominant 2-1 ODI series win, the action now shifts to the five-match T20I leg as India lock horns with South Africa, with the journey lying ahead for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India and Sri Lanka 2026.

Advertisement

After being rested by the selectors in the ODI series against South Africa, Bumrah is set to return in the T20 series. Speaking on JioStar, Patel said it is an important series for India, especially against the World Cup runners-up South Africa.

Advertisement

"It will be good preparation. There are a few things I'm looking forward to. Number one is how India uses Jasprit Bumrah. India has utilised his three overs in the Powerplay since the Asia Cup, and even in the Australia tour, that was the strategy. If they bowl him for three overs in the Powerplay, he only has one over left for the death, which is the 19th over. So, India will have to use him carefully. If they want him to bowl three overs early, then Arshdeep Singh has to partner Bumrah in the death overs," Patel said.

Pandya was out of action after suffering a quadriceps injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in September. He missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan (which India won) and the Australia white-ball tour due to injury.

Advertisement

The Indian all-rounder proved his fitness while playing for Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and was named in the T20 squad. Patel believes Pandya's return will be a key factor for India, and felt he is an important player who can contribute with both bat and ball.

"The comeback of Hardik Pandya is key. He did really well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He's coming back into form, and he is an important player. He contributes with both bat and ball. His presence in the lineup is crucial because he brings experience and also guides the youngsters. I am looking forward to his comeback," Patel added.

Patel also weighed on Abhishek Sharma's form recently in the ongoing SMAT and believes the runs from his bat at the top of the order will be crucial for India's success.

Heading into the series, Sharma slammed 304 runs in six SMAT fixtures for Punjab at an average of 50.67 and a strike rate of 249.18, including a hundred and two fifties under his belt.

"Abhishek Sharma is the player of the season. He has been getting a lot of runs and hitting many sixes. Can he continue this form? I think he can. He was the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup and on the Australia tour. He is also the number one-ranked T20I batter. The runs from his bat at the top of the order will be crucial for India's success in this five-match series against South Africa," Patel concluded.

The Men in Blue will play the first T20I of the five-game series against the Proteas on Tuesday in Cuttack. Mullanpur will host the second T20I between India and South Africa on December 11.

The third T20I will be played at Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth on December 17 in Lucknow. Ahmedabad will host the fifth and final match of the series on December 19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)