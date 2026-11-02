India win 12 medals in junior Right-arm finals, take World Armwrestling tally to 32

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): India won 12 medals in Saturday's junior Right-arm finals at the 47th World Armwrestling & 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026. The haul lifts India to 32 medals (7 Gold, 9 Silver, 16 Bronze) after three finals days, fourth behind Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

Reuben Lalhmangaihzuala led Ajay Kumar in an Indian one-two in Youth Men 60 kg, and Lalpekhlua B. (Sub-Junior Boys 55 kg) added gold. R Lalpekhlua (Junior Boys 60 kg) and Harkomal Singh Gill (Youth Men 85 kg) bounced back from ninth and tenth on the Left arm to win gold and silver.

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Laithansanga (Youth Men -55 kg) and Ajay Kumar added Right-arm silver to their Left-arm bronze. Mohit Kumar and Veer Gurjar went second and third in Sub-Junior Boys 50 kg, Utkarsh Parmar (Junior Boys -50 kg), Teja PJ (Youth Women 55 kg) and Shreen Bojja (Youth Women 80 kg) took silver, and Anna Theresa K Roy won bronze in Youth Women -50 kg.

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The Pro Panja League (PPL), co-founded by Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass, gives Indian arm wrestlers a professional platform to shine on big stages. Fresh off the podium, Harkomal Singh Gill (Silver, Youth Men 85 kg Right) joins Yogesh Choudhary (Gold, Master Women +80 kg Right; Bronze, Left) and Aabhas Rana (Bronze, Junior Boys +90 kg Left) in the line-up for the marquee PPL Poonawalla Gold Edition II in Pune on November 28, 2026, organised by PPL in partnership with the Poonawalla Group.

Gold: Reuben Lalhmangaihzuala, R Lalpekhlua, Lalpekhlua B.

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Silver: Harkomal Singh Gill, Ajay Kumar, Laithansanga, Mohit Kumar, Utkarsh Parmar, Teja PJ, Shreen Bojja.

Bronze: Veer Gurjar, Anna Theresa K Roy.

Beyond the podium: 70 more Indian finishes

Indians placed in 48 of the 49 Right-arm finals, 82 athletes in all. Twelve finished fourth, including Nicolas Thounaojam (Junior Boys 65 kg) and Muhammed Roshan MK (Youth Men 75 kg).

India's rise on the world stage

India's 32 medals over three days span five age divisions, from Sub-Juniors to Grand Masters, against athletes from 53 nations, a defining milestone for the sport's growth in India. (ANI)

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