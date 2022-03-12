India win toss, opt to bat against Sri Lanka in day-night Test

Bengaluru, March 12
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the second Test here on Saturday.
India made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Thakur in the playing XI.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.
India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.
Teams:
India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama.
