India wins six medal, including four gold, in tournament

Cairo, February 22
Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed the gold medal in the men’s individual 50m rifle 3 positions competition at the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday as India continued their dominance in the tournament.
The 22-year-old Tomar, who had also won a gold in the Chagwon World Cup last year, won 16-6 in the gold medal contest to comfortably beat Austria’s Alexander Schmirl.
Tomar was placed second in the ranking round, with a total score of 406.4, while Schmirl was at the top with 407.9.
Earlier, the Indian had topped the qualification after aggregating 588 over the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing.
Akhil Sheoran, another Indian participating in the event, was second in the qualification with 587.
This is India’s sixth medal, including four gold, in the tournament as the country strengthened its position at the top of the medals tally.
