India without Rahul Dravid for Asia Cup, as of now

New Delhi, August 23
India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid and didn’t accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed today.
The tournament begins on Saturday and India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on Sunday.
“Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid report,” Shah said. Assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in charge.
