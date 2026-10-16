India Women beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets in 1st T20I after Deepti-Prasad rescue act

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 16 (ANI): India Women began their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on a winning note, registering a four-wicket victory in the opening match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday.

It was a nervy start for Smriti Mandhana in her first outing as India's full-time captain, as the hosts had to fight back from an early collapse to secure victory.

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Chasing a target of 115, India recovered from an early batting collapse through a crucial fifth-wicket partnership between Deepti Sharma and debutant Niki Prasad.

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The duo steadied the innings after the hosts lost four wickets inside the powerplay, guiding India towards the target and helping them take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, Zimbabwe Women posted 114/5 in their allotted 20 overs after India captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field.

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Openers Kelis Ndhlovu and Sharne Mayers were instrumental in helping the visitors put up a competitive total, with Ndhlovu scoring 42 and Mayers remaining unbeaten on 43.

India's bowlers kept Zimbabwe's scoring in check, with Nandani Sharma claiming two wickets, while Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy and Shree Charani picked up one wicket each.

India's chase, however, got off to a difficult start as Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur fell early, leaving the hosts under pressure. Deepti and Prasad then combined to revive the innings with an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Deepti scored 49 before missing out on a half-century, while Prasad remained unbeaten on 39 as India reached the target in 15.4 overs, finishing at 116/6.

The victory marks a positive start for India under Mandhana's leadership as the team looks to build momentum in the T20I series. The second match will be played in Raipur on October 18, followed by the third and final T20I on October 20.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Vadodara, beginning on October 23. (ANI)

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