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Home / Sports / India Women hammer Maldives 11-0 in SAFF Championship opener

India Women hammer Maldives 11-0 in SAFF Championship opener

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ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Panaji (Goa) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Indian women's football team began its SAFF Women's Championship 2026 campaign dominantly, thrashing the Maldives 11-0 in their opening Group B match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Monday.

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Aveka Singh starred with four goals (34', 66', 70', 86'), while Priyangka Naorem (11', 17') and Karishma (53', 68') scored braces each. Pyari Xaxa (28'), Dangmei Grace (40'), and Sangita Basfore (60') also got on the scoresheet in the emphatic win, as per Olympics.com.

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Ranked 69th in the FIFA women's rankings, India asserted control from the outset against the 167th-ranked Maldives and rarely allowed their opponents a foothold in the contest.

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India had the ball in the back of the Maldives net just before the five-minute mark after Dangmei Grace selflessly set up Pyari Xaxa for a tap-in. The goal, however, was ruled out due to an offside. The hosts went ahead six minutes later, though, as Priyangka Devi, returning to the squad after recovering from an ACL injury, got the final touch on a Sangita Basfore cross from close range.

India nearly doubled their advantage moments later, but Pyari Xaxa was denied by the Maldives goalkeeper. Priyangka Naorem, however, made no mistake soon after, latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball before calmly finishing from inside the box to grab her second goal of the match.

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Xaxa finally found the back of the net just before the half-hour mark, as the Maldives custodian failed to deal with the Indian forward's long-range effort.

The goalkeeper endured another difficult moment when Aveka Singh's free-kick bounced awkwardly in front of her and crept in to make it 4-0. India captain Dangmei Grace then added a fifth before the half-time whistle to cap off a dominant opening 45 minutes.

Holding a commanding lead, India showed no signs of easing up after the break, adding six more goals in the second half. Aveka Singh accounted for three of them, while also registering two assists to finish the match with an impressive six-goal contribution.

Record five-time SAFF Women's Championship champions India will face reigning champions Bangladesh in their next match on Sunday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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