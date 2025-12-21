India Women keep Sri Lanka in check; restrict visitors to 121/6 India Women keep Sri Lanka in check; restrict visitors to 121/6 in first T20I at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): India Women produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 121/6 in their 20 overs in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

After winning the toss, the Indian bowlers kept the scoring in check despite some lapses in the field, including a few dropped catches.

Three Sri Lankan batters were run out. Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani picked up a wicket each to keep the visitors on a tight leash throughout the innings.

Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne was the top scorer for the visitors, scoring 39 off 43 balls. She held one end but struggled to accelerate and was eventually dismissed in the 17.5th over.

The visitors suffered an early setback when captain Chamari Athapaththu became the first wicket to fall with the score on 18. She managed 15 before being cleaned up by Kranti Gaud. Sri Lanka reached 31/1 in the powerplay, which was under six runs per over.

Hasini Perera was the second batter to be dismissed after making 20 off 23 balls, falling to Deepti Sharma in the 9.1 over. Sri Lanka brought up their 50 in 9.3 overs but continued to find it difficult to increase the run rate.

Harshitha Samarawickrama also found boundaries hard to come by, scoring 21 off 23 balls with two fours. The visitors reached the 100-run mark in the 17.4th over.

Nilakshika Silva and Kavisha Dilhari were both run out.

Among the bowlers, Deepti Sharma was the most economical, returning figures of 1/20 in her four overs, which included a maiden. Kranti Gaud finished with 1/23 from three overs, while Shree Charani conceded 30 runs and picked up one wicket in her four overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka Women 121/6 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 39, Harshitha Samarawickrama 21; Deepti Sharma 1/20) vs India Women. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)