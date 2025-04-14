India wraps up Archery World Cup 2025 in Auburndale with four medals

Auburndale [USA], April 14 (ANI): India concluded their campaign at the Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in Auburndale, USA, with a total of four medals, highlighted by a silver in the men's recurve team event and a bronze secured by Dhiraj Bommadevara in the men's individual recurve on Sunday.

With one gold, one silver and two bronze medals, India finished fourth on the Archery World Cup 2025 Auburndale medals table. Mexico topped the standings with six (three gold, two silver and one bronze), as per Olympics.com.

The Indian men's recurve team, featuring Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, went down 5-1 to the People's Republic of China's Wang Yan, Li Zhongyuan and Kao Wenchao in the final.

Chinese Taipei beat Spain 5-1 for the bronze medal in the men's team recurve archery event.

In the earlier rounds, India defeated Spain 6-2 in the semi-finals, got the better of fourth-seeded Indonesia 6-2 in the quarter-finals and beat Brazil 6-2 in the first round.

Later in the day, Dhiraj Bommadevara, who made it to the bronze medal match in the recurve mixed team event with Ankita Bhakat at the Paris 2024 Olympics, beat Spain's Andres Temino 6-4 to win the bronze medal in style. Trailing 4-2, Dhiraj bounced back in the final two sets to upstage the Spaniard.

Dhiraj reached the bronze medal match after losing 7-1 to Florian Unruh, the Paris 2024 mixed team silver medallist from Germany.

In the quarterfinals, Dhiraj defeated the Paris 2024 men's team silver medallist Thomas Chirault 6-4 after getting the better of Atanu Das 7-3 in the quarterfinals.

India's two other medals in the USA came in compound archery. Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam secured India's only gold of the meet in the LA 2028-bound mixed team event, while Rishabh, Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale added a bronze in the men's compound team event.

Meanwhile, four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari missed out on a podium finish in the individual as well as team events. She made it to the quarterfinals in the women's individual recurve but lost to Paris 2024 mixed team bronze medallist Casey Kaufhold of the USA with a 6-2 scoreline.

The Indian women's recurve team, comprising Ankita Bhakat, Anshika Kumari, and Deepika Kumari, lost to the USA 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

The Archery World Cup comprises four stages held in different countries. The top eight individual archers in each category across these stages qualify for the Archery World Cup Final, where they compete for the overall title. The second stage will be held in Shanghai, China, from May 6 to 11.

Archery World Cup 2025 Auburndale medal winners:

Rishabh Yadav, Jyothi Surekha Vennam - Gold medal in compound mixed team

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das - Silver medal in recurve men's team

Rishabh Yadav, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale - Bronze medal in the compound men's team

Dhiraj Bommadevara - Bronze medal in men's individual recurve. (ANI)

