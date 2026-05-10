Indian archers Deepika, Ankita, Kumkum stuns China to claim gold in Archery World Cup

Shanghai [China], May 10 (ANI): The Indian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod clinched the gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2026 in Shanghai on Sunday, edging past hosts People's Republic of China in a shoot-off.

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The fourth-seeded Indian trio defeated the second-seeded Chinese team of Zhu Jingyi, Huang Yuwei and Yu Qi 28-26 in the decider after the contest was locked 4-4 at the end of four sets.

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Ankita Bhakat, who finished fourth at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the mixed team event with Dhiraj Bommadevara, opened the shoot-off with a 9 before Kumkum followed with a 10.

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With 8 needed to seal the win, four-time Olympian Deepika shot a 9 to complete the victory, as per Olympics.com.

The gold medal marked the 39th Archery World Cup podium finish for Deepika Kumari, the eighth for Ankita Bhakat and the maiden World Cup medal for Kumkum Mohod. Earlier, in the women's recurve team semi-finals, India produced a commanding performance to stun 10-time Olympic champions and top seeds South Korea 5-1.

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India wrapped up the Archery World Cup 2026 campaign with two medals, with Sahil Jadhav adding to the tally by clinching bronze in the men's individual compound event on Saturday.

Jadhav defeated Denmark's Martin Damsbo 147-144 in the bronze-medal playoff to claim his maiden Archery World Cup medal. Trailing 30-29 after the opening end, Jadhav staged a steady comeback over the next four ends to seal an impressive victory.

Meanwhile, Simranjeet Kaur narrowly missed out on a bronze medal on Sunday after suffering a 6-4 defeat to Jang Minhee of the Republic of Korea, a former world champion and Olympic team gold medallist. (ANI)

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