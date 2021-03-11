Indian archers reign supreme with eight gold

Sulaymaniyah (Iraq): The Indian junior archers capped a stunning show by winning eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals to top the medals tally at the Asia Cup Stage 2 today.
Jyothi breaks 100m hurdles national record
Jyothi Yarraji broke the national record in 100m hurdles while winning gold at an event in Cyprus with a timing of 13.23 seconds. The old national record of 13.38s was set by Anuradha Biswal in 2002.
Chhetri strikes but India lose practice match to ATK Bagan
Sunil Chhetri returned to action with delightful strike but it was not enough as India went down 1-2 to Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan in a practice match.
Nadal negates Isner’s power to advance in Rome
Defending champion Rafa Nadal began his Italian Open campaign with a emphatic 6-3 6-1 win over John Isner. Agencies
