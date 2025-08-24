DT
Indian Army concludes Surya Spiti Challenege & Dronathon 2025

Indian Army concludes Surya Spiti Challenege & Dronathon 2025

ANI
Updated At : 09:20 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Indian Army successfully concluded the 2nd edition of the Surya Spiti Challenge (Marathon) and the maiden Surya Dronathon 2025 in the Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, at an altitude of 10,500 feet. Over 1,500 runners participated in the marathon, including 800 locals, 700 armed forces personnel, and 32 elite athletes from across India.

The Surya Dronathon 2025, held from August 10-24, witnessed participation from service teams, startups, freelancers, and OEMs, showcasing cutting-edge drone technology and indigenous innovation, as per a release from Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).

The event was witnessed by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Central Command, who emphasised the importance of joint operations and operational preparedness during his visit to the Central Air Command in Prayagraj.

He also highlighted the significance of these initiatives in strengthening military-civil bonds, inspiring youth, and celebrating the human spirit. Lt Gen Sengupta expressed his keenness to be instrumental in promoting indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The Surya Spiti Challenge featured four categories, 77 km KunzumLa - Kaza Commando Run (Spiti Ultra), 42 km Full Marathon (Racing Spiti River), 21 km Half Marathon (The Border Dash), and 10 km Highland Dash. Naik Het Ram and Tenzin Dolma emerged as champions in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

The Surya Dronathon 2025 aimed to foster indigenous innovation, promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing and provide a platform for innovators to test and demonstrate solutions in real-world operational environments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

