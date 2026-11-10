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Home / Sports / Indian Army launches month-long cricket league featuring 64 teams in Bhaderwah

Indian Army launches month-long cricket league featuring 64 teams in Bhaderwah

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): Before the onset of winter in the mountainous region of Bhaderwah, cricket is bringing fresh sporting enthusiasm to the valley, with the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles based at Bhaderwah launching a month-long championship league featuring 64 teams to provide local youngsters a platform to showcase their talent.

The Bhaderwah Championship League was inaugurated by Brigadier Vikrant Shinde, Commander, 9 Sector Rashtriya Rifles. The month-long tournament aims to encourage sporting participation, nurture local cricketing talent and bring young people together through sports.

With 64 teams participating, the league is expected to provide local cricket enthusiasts an opportunity to compete, demonstrate their skills and pursue their sporting aspirations.

In a mountainous region where snowfall and freezing temperatures can make outdoor activities challenging during winter, such sporting initiatives offer an opportunity to promote fitness, teamwork and community engagement.

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Bhaderwah MLA Daleep Singh Parihar, while speaking to ANI, congratulated the Indian Army for organising the tournament, saying such sporting initiatives across the region help steer youth away from drug abuse and addiction while promoting fitness and discipline. He also thanked the Army for organising the event despite the onset of winter.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Army for organising this tournament. Not just in Bhaderwah, they have also organised community sports and wrestling events in Gandoh, Chiralla, and several other places across the region,” he said.

“These sports initiatives steer our youth away from drug abuse and addiction, guiding them back onto the right path and making them strong. When our youth are strong, our nation will be strong,” he said.

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“Despite the winter cold setting in—a time when sports tournaments are typically winding down before the snowfall—the Army stepped up and launched this tournament today. I sincerely thank them for this wonderful initiative," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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