DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Indian Arrows Women Juniors lose against Garhwal United FC

Indian Arrows Women Juniors lose against Garhwal United FC

Indian Arrows Women Juniors suffered a 0-2 defeat in their Indian Women's League 2 Final Round match against Garhwal United FC, at the Duler Stadium, on Tuesday, as per the official website of AIFF.
article_Author
.
Updated At : 08:11 AM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 14 (ANI): Indian Arrows Women Juniors suffered a 0-2 defeat in their Indian Women's League 2 Final Round match against Garhwal United FC, at the Duler Stadium.

Garhwal United captain Sanfida Nongrum (56', 68') netted a brace to hand the three points to her side on Tuesday, as per the official website of AIFF..

The first half, though evenly contested, saw Garhwal United create more opportunities, though a few brilliant saves by Arrows goalkeeper Munni, maintained status quo.

Advertisement

Garhwal captain Sanfida tried her luck in the 18th minute, a vicious shot from distance that a diving Munni palmed out of play.

Arrows captain Julan Nongmaithem responded by playing Anita Dungdung through into the Garhwal box, but goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu rushed out to whip the ball away with her feet.

Advertisement

The Garhwal forwards kept Munni busy beneath the Arrows goal, as she snatched the ball off from Lhingdeikim's feet, before making another save, this time, from a shot by Fragrancy Riwan. Garhwal came closest to scoring in the 35th minute, when Deepika Pal pulled the trigger from outside the box, and this time, Munni was nowhere near to make the save. However, the upright came to her rescue, as the ball ricochetted out of play.

Garhwal United started the second half with the same intent, and were soon in the lead. Sanfida, in the 56th minute, pulled the trigger from long range to score the first goal of the game.

In the 68th minute, she broke free down the left, checked inside, and produced a curling effort into the top corner, doubling her side's lead.

The Arrows showed a lot of urgency in the closing stages, and came very close to pulling one goal back in the 86th minute. Pegging the Garhwal defence into their own six-yard-box, the Arrows surged forward as Valaina Jada Fernandes' shot from close range was blocked. The rebound fell to Anushka Kumari, who dribbled her marker before letting it fly, but her effort was stopped by the wall of Garhwal defenders, before being cleared out of play. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper