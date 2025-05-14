Indian Arrows Women Juniors lose against Garhwal United FC

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 14 (ANI): Indian Arrows Women Juniors suffered a 0-2 defeat in their Indian Women's League 2 Final Round match against Garhwal United FC, at the Duler Stadium.

Garhwal United captain Sanfida Nongrum (56', 68') netted a brace to hand the three points to her side on Tuesday, as per the official website of AIFF..

The first half, though evenly contested, saw Garhwal United create more opportunities, though a few brilliant saves by Arrows goalkeeper Munni, maintained status quo.

Advertisement

Garhwal captain Sanfida tried her luck in the 18th minute, a vicious shot from distance that a diving Munni palmed out of play.

Arrows captain Julan Nongmaithem responded by playing Anita Dungdung through into the Garhwal box, but goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu rushed out to whip the ball away with her feet.

Advertisement

The Garhwal forwards kept Munni busy beneath the Arrows goal, as she snatched the ball off from Lhingdeikim's feet, before making another save, this time, from a shot by Fragrancy Riwan. Garhwal came closest to scoring in the 35th minute, when Deepika Pal pulled the trigger from outside the box, and this time, Munni was nowhere near to make the save. However, the upright came to her rescue, as the ball ricochetted out of play.

Garhwal United started the second half with the same intent, and were soon in the lead. Sanfida, in the 56th minute, pulled the trigger from long range to score the first goal of the game.

In the 68th minute, she broke free down the left, checked inside, and produced a curling effort into the top corner, doubling her side's lead.

The Arrows showed a lot of urgency in the closing stages, and came very close to pulling one goal back in the 86th minute. Pegging the Garhwal defence into their own six-yard-box, the Arrows surged forward as Valaina Jada Fernandes' shot from close range was blocked. The rebound fell to Anushka Kumari, who dribbled her marker before letting it fly, but her effort was stopped by the wall of Garhwal defenders, before being cleared out of play. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)