DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian batter Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket

Indian batter Punam Raut announces retirement from international cricket

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Indian cricketer Punam Raut brought the curtains down on her international career spanning over a decade on Thursday.

From 2009 to 2021, Raut represented the Indian tricolour in four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is.

Advertisement

Posting on her Instagram, Punam reflected on her journey, "filled with sacrifices, struggles, unforgettable victories, tough lessons, and moments she will cherish for a lifetime."

Advertisement

"One last time, for the little girl who dared to dream. From the streets of Mumbai to wearing the Indian jersey, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. A journey filled with sacrifices, struggles, unforgettable victories, tough lessons, and moments I will cherish for a lifetime," she said.

Punam, 37, said that playing for India was not only a dream fulfilled, but a "privilege I carried with immense pride." She reflected on how the sport gave her "more than a career" and a "purpose, identity and a family".

Advertisement

"As I close this chapter of my international cricket career, my heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who believed in me, stood by me, and became a part of my journey.Cricket gave me more than a career. It gave me a purpose, an identity, and a family.The player in me may step aside, but the love for this game will never retire. My next innings is about giving back to the game that gave me everything.Thank you, India," she signed off.

In 73 ODIs, Punam scored 2,299 runs at an average of 34.83, with three centuries and 15 fifties in 73 innings, with a best score of 109*. In four Tests, she scored 264 runs in seven innings, at an average of 44.00, including a century, with a best score of 130. In 35 T20Is and 31 innings, she made 719 runs at an average of 27.65, with four fifties and a best score of 75.

She was a standout performer in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup campaign for India, scoring 381 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.33, with a century and two fifties, and a best score of 106. She ended as the tournament's fifth-highest run-scorer and played a big role in India's runners-up finish to England. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts