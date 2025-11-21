DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian Blind Women's Cricket team confident ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia

Indian Blind Women's Cricket team confident ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

By Vipul Kashyap

Advertisement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): The Indian Blind Women's Cricket team is set to face the Australia Blind Women's Cricket team in the semifinal of the first Women's T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025 on November 22 in Colombo. Head coach V Chandu and captain Deepika TC expressed confidence, highlighting their team's preparation and determination to perform well against Australia's strong lineup.

Advertisement

V Chandu said the team is confident and determined to give their best in the semifinal.

Advertisement

"We're going to give our 100 per cent. Our team is very confident. We practised a lot to get here. We crossed a lot of hurdles. We're just two hurdles away. We're going to give our 100 per cent. I'd say they have good bowlers and batters. At the same time, we also have good bowlers and batters. If we restrict the batting, it'll be better," Chandu told ANI.

Deepika said the team is well-prepared and confident for the semifinal against Australia.

Advertisement

"We have already played with Australia. We know their strategy. Our team is very good. We have excellent players in our team. We have good all-rounders in our team. Definitely, we will give 100 per cent. Australia's batting is very good. We know them. Our team has good bowlers. We will try to bowl well and play well. Our team is ready," Deepika said.

"The India women's team has already won the World Cup. We saw the final match of the World Cup. We also imagined winning the World Cup final. We are ready. Our Indian team is strong, and I have faith in our players. We talk amongst ourselves and say that we will win the World Cup and take it home," he added.

In the league stage, India recorded convincing wins, defeating Sri Lanka and the USA by 10 wickets, Australia by 209 runs, Nepal by 85 runs, and Pakistan by eight wickets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts