Indian bowlers shine as Pakistan bowled out for 241 in Champions Trophy clash

Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): India's bowlers delivered a stellar performance, dismissing Pakistan for 241 in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. After Pakistan opted to bat first, Indian bowlers struck regularly to restrict their opponents.

Pakistan's openers, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, provided a solid start, putting up 41 runs before Hardik Pandya broke the partnership. Imam-ul-Haq soon followed, run out by Axar Patel for 10, leaving Pakistan at 47/2.

Babar Azam's 23 off 26 balls, including five boundaries, was a highlight of the innings. Pakistan reached their fifty in 9.4 overs. Saud Shakeel and captain Mohammad Rizwan rebuilt the innings with a crucial 104-run partnership.

Shakeel brought up his half-century off 63 balls, while Rizwan scored a patient 46 off 77 deliveries, including three boundaries, before being cleaned up by Axar Patel in the 33rd over, reducing Pakistan to 151/3.

Soon after, Shakeel was dismissed for 62 by Pandya, bringing Pakistan to 159/4. Tayyab Tahir failed to make an impact, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for just 4, causing Pakistan to slip to 165/5.

Pakistan reached 200 in 42.3 overs but lost three quick wickets, with Salman Agha (19) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (0) falling in quick succession. Naseem Shah contributed 14 before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Pakistan were 222/7.

Kuldeep Yadav was India's standout performer, claiming 3/40 in his nine overs. He became the latest Indian bowler to reach 300 international wickets. Pandya, who completed 200 international wickets, finished with 2/31.

Haris Rauf was run out for 8, while Khushdil Shah played a crucial late knock of 38 off 39 balls, helping Pakistan reach 241. Shah was the last to depart, as Harshit Rana claimed his first wicket of the match.

Pakistan's lower order struggled to accelerate the scoring, with Khushdil Shah's 38 off 39 balls being the only notable contribution.

Pakistan managed 241 in 49.4 overs. Except for Mohammed Shami, all Indian bowlers chipped in with wickets. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja picked up a wicket each, while Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer with 3/40 in his nine overs.

India now requires 242 runs in 50 overs to secure a victory and confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

Brief score: Pakistan 241 ( Saud Shakeel 62, Mohammad Rizwan 46; Kuldeep Yadav 3/40) vs. India.

The match has set up an exciting contest, with India's batsmen facing a challenging task to chase down the target. The outcome will have significant implications for both teams' chances of advancing to the tournament's next stage. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)