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Home / Sports / Indian boxer Ankush cruises into CWG 2026 quarterfinals

Indian boxer Ankush cruises into CWG 2026 quarterfinals

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ANI
Updated At : 07:23 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Indian boxer Ankush produced a commanding performance in his Commonwealth Games debut, defeating Antigua and Barbuda's Zalaan Jan by a unanimous 5-0 decision to advance to the quarterfinals of the men's 80kg category of the 2026 edition.

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The 22-year-old looked composed from the opening bell, landing accurate punches and controlling the pace of the bout with sharp counter-attacking. Ankush swept the first round with all five judges scoring in his favour after he connected with clean hooks and maintained a strong defensive approach, according to ESPN.

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Building on his early advantage, Ankush continued to dictate the contest in the second round. He moved in and out of range effortlessly, frustrating Jan's attempts to mount an attack and once again secured a clean sweep from the judges.

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With a commanding lead heading into the final round, Ankush stayed disciplined and focused on maintaining control. He landed a series of powerful combinations before following his coaches' instructions to keep his distance and avoid unnecessary exchanges.

Jan managed to find brief moments of success, including pinning Ankush against the ropes, but the Indian boxer remained in control and comfortably ran down the clock to complete a one-sided victory.

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The win marked an impressive start to Ankush's Commonwealth Games campaign and highlighted his composure, accuracy and tactical maturity on his debut stage. He will now enter the quarterfinals with confidence as he continues his pursuit of a medal for India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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