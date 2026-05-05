Indian boxers continue strong showing at Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 5 (ANI): India's young boxers delivered another day of impressive performances at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, registering multiple victories across U-15 and U-17 categories in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Advertisement

According to a release, in the U-15 boys' competition, Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan's Abdurakhman Vushanlo, while Parshant (49kg) mirrored the result with a dominant 5:0 win against Bakdaulet Akhmet.

Advertisement

Mohd Yasser (58kg) stood out with a commanding performance, sealing his bout via RSC in the first round against Kyrgyzstan's Akbarzhan Nabidzhanov. Nivesh Pal (54kg) also impressed with a 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan's Adilet Galiyev, while Ranveer (66kg) progressed after a walkover win against Chinese Taipei's Ying-Chieh Chen.

Advertisement

In other bouts, Lilmani Singh Lukram (61kg) went down via RSC in the third round against Uzbekistan's Azizbek Egamberganov, and Mehul Rana (70kg) suffered an RSC loss in the opening round against Kazakhstan's Ayan Bauyrzhan.

In the U-17 boys' evening session, Pal Nivesh (54kg) continued his strong form with another 5:0 win over Adilet Galiyev of Kazakhstan. Ranveer (66kg) registered a victory by ABD against Chinese Taipei's Ying-Chieh Chen.

Advertisement

Lakshay Phogat (75kg) delivered a dominant display, clinching a first-round RSC win against Sri Lanka's Ranchigodagama Arachchila.

However, Pradeep (63kg) and Hanjra Jaideep Singh (80kg) faced tough opponents and went down 0:5 against Uzbekistan's Rushen Saydullaev and Kazakhstan's Alibek Alpamys, respectively.

With a mix of dominant wins and hard-fought bouts, the Indian contingent continues to showcase strong depth and promising talent across age groups as the championships progress in Tashkent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)