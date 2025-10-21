Indian boxing team departs for Bahrain to compete at 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) dispatched a 23-member Indian boxing contingent to Manama, Bahrain, for the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, scheduled from October 23 to 30. The team will represent India across 14 weight categories, seven each for boys and girls, in the U-17 age group.

The boxers, who recently completed a high-intensity training camp at NS NIS Patiala from September 23 to October 20, are now set to take on Asia's best. The camp focused on enhancing technical, tactical, and physical conditioning under the expert supervision of Head Coaches Vinod Kumar (Boys U-17) and Jitender Raj Singh (Girls U-17), supported by a dedicated team of six coaches, two physiotherapists, and one doctor, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The squad was selected based on performances at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, where gold medalists secured direct selection into the team, while silver medalists were named as reserves. The lineup includes standout performers from the Asian U-17 Championships held in July 2025, where India clinched 43 medals to finish second overall, further cementing the nation's growing reputation in youth boxing.

"Our young boxers have shown tremendous progress over the past few months, proving that they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in Asia. This exposure at the Asian Youth Games will be vital in shaping them into future medal winners. They have worked hard through the camp, and we believe they are ready to deliver strong performances in Bahrain and continue India's upward trajectory in youth boxing," said Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India .

Among the team are Dhruv Kharb, Udham Singh Raghav, Khushi Chand, Ahaana Sharma, and Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari, all gold medalists who have been key figures in India's youth boxing surge.

The boxing competition at the Asian Youth Games will take place at Exhibition World Bahrain Hall 9, featuring three-round bouts in a single-elimination format. Medal ceremonies are scheduled for October 30, followed by the Closing Ceremony on October 31.

With a combination of rising talent and proven performers, Team India is ready to make its mark in Bahrain, underscoring the country's growing dominance in Asian youth boxing. (ANI)

