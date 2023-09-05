Indian boxing team for Asian Games to train in China

New Delhi

The Indian boxing team for the Asian Games will undergo a 17-day training camp in the Chinese city of Wuyishan ahead of the continental multi-sporting event in Hangzhou, the national federation said today. Thirteen boxers and 11 support staff members left for China on Sunday.

New Delhi

Amlan Borgohain will be in team for Asian Games

India’s top sprinter Amlan Borgohain will be added in the Indian team for the Asian Games after he was left out of the initial list of participants issued by the Sports Ministry, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Addille Sumariwalla said today. Borgohain’s name was missing in the 65-member athletics team for the Asian Games issued by the Sports Ministry a few days ago.

LONDON

Man arrested after alleged assault on Roy Keane

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane after Arsenal’s 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, the Metropolitan Police said today. — Agencies

#China