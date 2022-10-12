Indian cricket team registers most wins in calendar year, level Australia's record

ANI

New Delhi, October 12

With a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the third ODI played here on Tuesday, India have matched Australia for the most number of wins in a calendar year in international cricket.

India handed South Africa a crushing defeat in the series decider of the three-match ODI series to take the series 2-1 after Kuldeep Yadav's impressive four-wicket haul.

Australia earlier held the record for the most number of wins in a calendar year.

With 38 wins from 47 matches the Australian team was at the top and is now joined by India with 38 wins from 55 matches. The Aussie team had a stellar year in 2003 when they registered these figures.

The Indian team has had an excellent year so far, registering wins against most opponents.

India started the year with a home series against West Indies, where they whitewashed the visitors 3-0 in both ODIs and T20Is.

The team then toured England to play the one left-off test which ended in a draw, while snatching ODI and T20I victories with a similar margin of 2-1.

Ireland was next conquered by the team as India eased past the challenge to win the series 2-0.

West Indies was the next assignment for India as the team reached the Caribbean shores to play a T20 and an ODI series. India won the T20 series 3-0 and sealed the ODI series 4-1.

India then moved on to Zimbabwe and whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in an ODI series.

The team did play some good cricket in the Asia Cup 2022 but failed to cross the Super 4 hurdle and could not earn a spot in the final, which was won by Sri Lanka.

Australia then toured India in the build-up to the T20 World Cup as both teams looked to prepare for the marquee tournament. India came back down from a loss to secure the T20 series 2-1.

India then outplayed the Proteas in the ODI and T20 series to level Australia's record.

