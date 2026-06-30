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Home / Sports / Indian Embassy organises 2nd Ambassador's Cricket Tournament in Kathmandu

Indian Embassy organises 2nd Ambassador's Cricket Tournament in Kathmandu

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], June 30 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has successfully organised the second edition of the Indian Ambassador's Cricket Tournament at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground and Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu.

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The tournament reflects India's commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties with Nepal through sports and supporting the development of young sporting talent in the country, according to a press release by the Embassy of India.

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The tournament from June 26 to 28 brought together eight teams representing the Embassy of India, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic community in Kathmandu, Nepali media, former Nepali cricketers, Government of Nepal officials, corporate organisations, and the Indian diaspora in Nepal (ICAN), it said.

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The opening ceremony was held on June 26 in the presence of the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava; Joint Secretary (South Asia Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Gahendra Rajbhandari; and other senior diplomatic representatives.

After three days of spirited and competitive matches, the tournament concluded with an exciting final on June 28 between the Embassy of India and ICAN. Following the match, the Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and representatives from organising partners presented trophies and awards to the winning team and outstanding performers, accoridng to the press release by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

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A reception was held on June 29 to celebrate the success of the tournament. The Ambassador of India to Nepal attended the event along with other dignitaries. The ambassador thanked the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and other organising partners for their support for the tournament.

The Ambassador also presented professional-grade cricket kits to three promising Nepali women U - 19 cricketers, Sana Praveen, Krishma Gurung and Sabitri Dhami, and wished them success in the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled next year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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