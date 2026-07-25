DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Indian envoy to Zimbabwe Bramha Kumar hosts Team India in Harare ahead of second T20I

Indian envoy to Zimbabwe Bramha Kumar hosts Team India in Harare ahead of second T20I

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 25 (ANI): India's T20I squad was hosted by the Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe, Bramha Kumar, at the India House in Harare on Friday evening ahead of the second match of the three-match T20I series against the hosts.

Advertisement

The reception came a day before the second T20I, scheduled for Saturday, with the third and final match to be played on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club.

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures from the event on X, where the Shreyas Iyer-led side, accompanied by stand-in head coach VVS Laxman, interacted with the Indian envoy and his family.

Advertisement

Sharing the photographs on X, the BCCI wrote, "An evening to remember in Harare. H.E. Bramha Kumar, Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe, hosted #TeamIndia at the India House in Harare ahead of the second T20I against Zimbabwe."

During the event, Ambassador Bramha Kumar welcomed the Indian players and support staff before felicitating captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach VVS Laxman with traditional shawls. The squad later posed for a group photograph with the envoy and his family, while Laxman also addressed those present at the gathering.

Advertisement

India head into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead in the three-match bilateral series after registering a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the opening encounter.

The visitors produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 after opting to field. Pace bowlers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav claimed two wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi and Shivam Dube chipped in with one wicket apiece. Zimbabwe opener Tadiwanashe Marumani fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 39, but the hosts were unable to post a challenging total.

In reply, India chased down the target of 126 in just 13.2 overs. Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a blistering maiden international half-century, scoring 50, while Ishan Kishan contributed 35. Captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 to guide the visitors home with plenty of overs to spare.

A victory in Saturday's second T20I would hand India an unassailable 2-0 lead and seal the three-match series before Sunday's final game in Harare. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts